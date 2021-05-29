Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 846,300 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the April 29th total of 1,778,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

BTEGF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 727,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.60 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.79.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

