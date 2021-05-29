BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BGMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. BG Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
About BG Medicine
