BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BGMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. BG Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

