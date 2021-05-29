Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $12.80

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 23,226 shares valued at $319,986. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,751. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

