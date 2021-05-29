Zacks: Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Oil States International’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

OIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

OIS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 321,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,524. The firm has a market cap of $394.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.96. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

