$968.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $968.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $987.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $705.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. 699,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

