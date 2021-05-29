Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 84,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 368.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

