Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 372.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $255.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $243.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

