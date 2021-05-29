World Asset Management Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $365.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,780. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

