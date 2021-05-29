Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $303,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $109.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

