Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $176.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.75. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

