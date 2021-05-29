Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 372.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

