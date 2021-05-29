iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

