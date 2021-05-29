Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes $7.53 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,000. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.48. 487,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.98 and its 200-day moving average is $233.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

