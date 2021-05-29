iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. 4,776,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,157. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

