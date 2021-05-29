Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $37.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FINGF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547. Finning International has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

