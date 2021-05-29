Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $98,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $155,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock worth $26,922,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,899. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.72.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.