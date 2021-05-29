Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $44.77. 403,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

