Xponance Inc. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 139.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

MNST traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,935. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

