Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:SES traded down C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,298. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.56. The company has a market cap of C$677.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.82%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,017 shares of company stock valued at $443,932.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

