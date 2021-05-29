Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $135.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $138.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

