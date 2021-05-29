Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,902 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

