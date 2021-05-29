The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

