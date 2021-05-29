MAI Capital Management Sells 1,117 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.34 and a 200-day moving average of $216.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.