Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 966,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,669,000 after buying an additional 424,977 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.