Nyerium (NYEX) Market Cap Hits $55,338.51

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market cap of $55,338.51 and $19.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 124.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

