HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.46.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $29.23. 36,879,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,634. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.