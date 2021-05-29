First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 231,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,416. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

