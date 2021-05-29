$0.37 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 389,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,768. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

