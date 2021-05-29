Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Rises By 90.4%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the April 29th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $7.12 on Friday, reaching $238.03. 5,763,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,616. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion and a PE ratio of -62.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

