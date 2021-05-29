CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the April 29th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PRPB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,408. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $5,304,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

