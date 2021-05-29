Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,747 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

