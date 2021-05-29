Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Rises By 196.8%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 196.8% from the April 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in USD Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USDP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. 34,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,862. The firm has a market cap of $185.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.33. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 726.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

