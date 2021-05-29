Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.81. 2,911,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.37. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.