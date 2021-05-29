$145.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $145.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $159.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 475,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,389. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

