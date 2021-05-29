Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,316. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

