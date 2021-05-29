Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 491,793 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,793 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $74,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

