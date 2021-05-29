HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $29,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MaxLinear by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MaxLinear by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in MaxLinear by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,775 shares of company stock worth $4,489,561. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.