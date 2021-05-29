Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 130,266 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,266 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

