Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0618 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $31.44 million and $278,058.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

