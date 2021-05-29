BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.56 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $23.31. 3,531,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.