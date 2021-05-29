Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 27,161 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 372.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.92. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

