Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.39)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0-61.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.36 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -1.410–1.330 EPS.

DOMO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 768,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,237. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. Domo has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

