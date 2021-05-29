Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 173,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04.

