Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

