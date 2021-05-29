Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 300,200 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 867.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.