Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 372.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

