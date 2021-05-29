Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 372.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $58.00 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

