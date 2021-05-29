Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $38,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.18. 118,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,098. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $137.33 and a one year high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

