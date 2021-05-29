Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $382.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,237. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.08. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

