Condor Capital Management Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.13.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $202.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.